Uh Oh: Wendy Williams Cancels Another Stop On Her Tour Over A ‘Scheduling Conflict’

After promoting her NJPAC show–which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 17– Wendy has officially canceled the performance, according to reports from Page Six. The Newark venue spoke to the publication and told them that the daytime talk show host has a “scheduling conflict” that forced her to cancel the performance.

As of now, there are no plans to reschedule.

The publication is also reporting that based on ticket availability on Thursday, it seemed like “very few people” purchased tickets to Wendy’s “For the Record…Umm Hmm! Tour.”

This isn’t the first time Wendy has canceled a date recently, either. Williams previously canceled stops in both Detroit and St. Petersburg and decided to party with some of her friends instead.

“Wendy is proving to everyone that’s been pulling for her that she’s incapable of staying on track,” a source told Page Six on Friday. “What happened to the strong businesswoman she’s claiming to be who was taking charge and doing big things? If anything, this mess of a tour has proven she can’t do anything for herself.”

The talk show host still has upcoming dates scheduled on her tour in cities including Atlanta and Detroit.