Real Friends: DJ Khaled Shows Support For Jay-Z Over His Heavily Criticized NFL Deal

DJ Khaled Is Standing Behind Jay-Z Amid NFL Backlash

DJ Khaled is standing behind Jay-Z’s business moves, no matter what others might think.

TMZ caught up with DJ Khaled in New York City this past weekend to ask about his feelings towards his manager Jay-Z, following the news of Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL. Before any questions were asked, Khaled prefaced the interaction with the paparazzi by asking that because he was with his family at the time, the two spoke with “love, positivity, great energy” only.

Though Khaled initially rejected a question in regards to the NFL, he went on to use another about whether Jay has openly discussed buying the Miami Dolphins to express his support.

“Nah, I haven’t talked to him about that, but shout out to Jay-Z and everything he’s doing,” He said. “He’s always showing love, and always uplifting the people, and always moving the culture forward. So, shout out to Jigga. Shout out to—you know what I’m saying—everything that he’s doing.”

Since the NFL’s unexpected partnership with Roc Nation was announced earlier this week, Hov has been getting dragged online by fellow celebrities and fans alike. Though it’s not surprising to see someone close to him like DJ Khaled stand in his corner, but that’s not the case for all of Jay-Z’s collaborators. One of his Roc Nation affiliates, Rihanna, liked an Instagram post disapproving of Jay’s new business deal.