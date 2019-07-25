K. Botchey Headline Heat

Most reality stars never shy away from the spotlight. You see them in every interview and red carpet. But Love & Hip Hop star K. Botchey is a totally different breed. The ATL party promoter is pretty low-key on the show — well, that was until he started dating Keely The Boss and had to confront her about her baby daddy, Blue DaVinci.

Botchey recently stopped to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him and surprisingly, he didn’t hold back…too much. The Streets 94.5 ambassador also dished on his alleged net worth, which allegedly is less than 40K if you ask his LHH castmates. Check out the video above to see what else K. Botchey had to say.