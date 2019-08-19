Congratulations! The Rock Marries His Longtime Love Lauren Hashian In Hawaii

The Rock Gets Married

The Rock is officially off the market. Dwayne Johnson and his longtime love Lauren Hashian tied the knot over the weekend in Hawaii. The news comes from The Rock himself who shared the romantic photos on Instagram.

“We do,” Johnson captioned his wedding photos. “August 18, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

The Rock, 47, and Lauren, 34 have two daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 1. The Rock also has an older daughter Simone, 18, from a previous marriage.

Prior to their wedding The Rock constantly called his longtime love his “wife” sparking speculation that they were wed. He told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier in July 2018 however that he was in no rush to make it official.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he explained at the time. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.”

Looks like “big daddy” changed his mind.

Congrats to the happy couple!