Hol’ Up…The Rock Got Paid How Much More Than ‘Jungle Cruise’ Costar Emily Blunt?

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Reportedly Paid $13M More Than Emily Blunt

A new report claims actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is raking in more than double what his Jungle Cruise female costar is getting paid. Having starred in films like A Quiet Place, Sicario, The Devil Wears Prada, and Mary Poppins Returns, Emily Blunt is considered an A-list actress…so why is she being paid $13 million dollars less than The Rock?

From TMZ:

The actors are set to costar in the upcoming “Jungle Cruise” movie, but according to our sources … The Rock’s hauling in way more cash for his role. We’re told he’s getting $22 million to play the lead male character, Frank … Emily’s only getting $9 mil to play the lead female, Lily. As you know … The Rock’s a mega movie star and the second highest paid actor — just behind Daniel Craig — known for the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, “Moana” and several other huge summer blockbusters.

It looks like Disney may have been trying to match The Rock’s offer on another movie he’s set to star in.

It seems Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” pay rate matches his quote for another one of his 2020 movies — “Red Notice,” which costars Gal Gadot — but it’s unclear if her salary will also be dwarfed by his.

Check out a video of The Rock, Emily Blunt, and Jack Whitehall (he’ll be playing Disney’s first openly gay character) bonding below. Then, let us know if you think about Disney lowballed Emily?