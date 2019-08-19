These Hoes ARE Loyal: Kim K Credits OG Sex Tape Reality Star Paris Hilton For Handing Her Career

Kim Kardashian Talks To Khloe About Showing Loyalty To Paris Hilton

We’re still several weeks away from the premiere of the new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” but E! keeps on dropping sneak peeks! In the latest one, Kim gives all praises due to Paris Hilton as she tells Khloe she’s planning to do a video for Paris. “She literally gave me a career.” Kim admits, ahead of filming Paris’ “Best Friend’s A**” (is the song about KIM????) music video.

Check it out below:

If you think about it Paris was not only the first reality star — she also had a much talked about “adult tape” that “leaked.”

Why do you think Kim was able to keep her show going so much longer than Paris? Do you think the Kardashians are more appealing to a wider audience? Or is it that Kim was able to farm out some of the work to her siblings?