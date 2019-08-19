Preciously Petty: “Shady Baby” Kaavia James Wade Is A Whole Mood

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

Gabrielle Union Shares More Adorable Antics From Baby Kaavia

Gabrielle Union just can’t get enough of sharing the infancy antics of her sweet (but shady) lil baby Kaavia James. Over the weekend she shared this adorable video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Mood

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Now who do you think taught her that?

Is it just us or do you think Gabrielle has gotten funnier since welcoming her baby girl into the world?

Kaavia definitely seems to have a silly side, do you think she inherited it from Gabrielle or Dwyane?

Hit the flip for more preciousness

View this post on Instagram

We are judging you. #agt

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Tinker Bell and Peter Pan #AGT

    A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Live shows! #agt

    A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.