Preciousness: “Shady Baby” Kaavia James Takes Over The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Bring Their Daughter Kaavia To Her First Red Carpet

Watch out world. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James turned 8-months-old this week and she’s ready for her spotlight. Kaavia, affectionately nicknamed “Shady Baby”, hit the red carpet on Thursday at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles looking totally precious alongside her famous mom and dad.

She ready! Kaavia wasn’t the only celebrity seed in attendance. Lonzo Ball brought his little one, the whole Wilson crew came through drippin’ and Kawhi Leonard hit the carpet with his family as well. Hit the flip for more preciousness at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards