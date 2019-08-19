These Hilariously Spicy Idris Elba Memes Are Blowing Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Idris Elba Memes

And just like that we have another hilarious meme wave–this time, starring Idris Elba struggling with spicy wings on the popular Complex show “Hot Ones” where celebrity guests battle the hottest of sauces for our childish enjoyment.

For those late to the party, it’s a hilarious hoot that always comes thru with meme-able content you didn’t know you needed.

Peep the funniest (and spiciest) Idris Elba memes on the flip.

