These Hilariously Spicy Idris Elba Memes Are Blowing Up Twitter

When you take her on that $300 date and she starts telling you about how she’s been practicing Celibacy pic.twitter.com/pxfT4VBPGh — Big Papi🇳🇬🇩🇴 (@_TobiTheGreat16) August 12, 2019

Hilarious Idris Elba Memes

And just like that we have another hilarious meme wave–this time, starring Idris Elba struggling with spicy wings on the popular Complex show “Hot Ones” where celebrity guests battle the hottest of sauces for our childish enjoyment.

For those late to the party, it’s a hilarious hoot that always comes thru with meme-able content you didn’t know you needed.

When he tell the waitress separate checks pic.twitter.com/yCdqevPSCU — 🐝 (@bertabae_) August 12, 2019

Peep the funniest (and spiciest) Idris Elba memes on the flip.