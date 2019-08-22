Ya Hate To See It: Drake Is Reportedly Being Sued Over “In My Feelings” & “Nice for What”

Drake Is Being Sued Over Two Of His Biggest Hit Songs

Drake is being sued over the song “In My Feelings,” according to reports from TMZ.

Samuel Nicholas III, a musician who also goes by the name Sam Skully, is claiming that a beat of his was sampled on the popular 2018 track. Skully claims that the sample in question was taken from his song “Roll Call,” which he originally released back in the year 2000. The New Orleans native is also claiming that he was never contacted about the alleged sample or asked permission for using it.

“In My Feelings” was produced by TrapMoneyBenny and BlaqNmilD.

But unfortunately for Aubrey, the legal trouble doesn’t end there.

In addition to suing over “In My Feelings,” Skully is also reportedly suing Drake over another cut off Scorpion, “Nice for What.” Nicholls is alleging that a portion of another one of his beats was lifted and used on the track produced by BlaqNmilD & Murda Beatz.

The publication also reports that Big Freedia, along with labels Asylum Records, Cash Money Records, and Republic Records, were also included in the suit. Skully is suing the rapper and his team for damages.

In the meantime, Drake is dropping more music.