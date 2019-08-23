OMG! Brooke Valentine’s Beautiful Baby Girl Is Obliterating Ovaries Everywhere
- By Bossip Staff
Brooke Valentine’s Precious Daughter Melts The Internet
“Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood” star Brooke Valentine is giving everyone (literally everybody) baby fever over her beautiful baby girl Chí Summer Black who served ovary-obliterating preciousness in a now viral Instagram post.
And yes, this is the daughter she had with Marcus Black on the LOW low in a mind-blowing display of privacy that usually NEVER happens in Hollyweird.
Peep the heart eye hysteria over Brooke Valentine’s beautiful baby girl on the flip.
