Exclusive: Morgan Freeman & Nick Nolte Dish On Their CRAZY Stunts In “Angel Has Fallen”
- By Bossip Staff
Morgan Freeman & Nick Nolte Talk “Angel Has Fallen”
We had the honor and pleasure of interviewing living legends Morgan Freeman and Nick Nolte who told us all about their dangerous stunts (YES, they did stunt work at 82 and 78) in explosive Action-Threequel “Angel Has Fallen” that hits theatres today.
Check out our exclusive interview with the wiley ‘ole vets below!
The legendary, iconic, ETERNAL Morgan Freeman & Nick Nolte told me all about their crazy stunts in explosive action-thriller #AngelHasFallen (directed by Ric Roman Waugh who pushed 80-year-olds into deadly scenarios 😂) special thanks to @shayross & @lionsgate for the opportunity 🙏🏾 @angelhasfallen hits theatres this weekend!
