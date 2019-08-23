Exclusive: Morgan Freeman & Nick Nolte Dish On Their CRAZY Stunts In “Angel Has Fallen”

Morgan Freeman & Nick Nolte Talk “Angel Has Fallen”

We had the honor and pleasure of interviewing living legends Morgan Freeman and Nick Nolte who told us all about their dangerous stunts (YES, they did stunt work at 82 and 78) in explosive Action-Threequel “Angel Has Fallen” that hits theatres today.

Check out our exclusive interview with the wiley ‘ole vets below!

“Angel Has Fallen” hits theatres today!