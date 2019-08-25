Here’s What Tina Lawson Thinks About ‘Blue Check Twitter’ Trashing Her Son-In-Law’s NFL Deal

Tina Lawson Reacts To Jay Z’s NFL Deal

Tina Lawson’s got something to say. After Jay Z got TRASHED over that NFL social justice deal, his mother-in-law’s commenting. Ms. Tina took to Instagram to drop a note about all the hoopla about her son-in-law working with Roger Goodell. She reposted a pic from a Beyonce/Jay Z fan account that read;

“Meanwhile Jay Z been sending millions of cases of water to Flint and not even saying a word about it. What have these Twitter woke bluechemarks done?”

Oh???

People think this means Ms. Tina’s fully backing Hov and her comments section is on fire with people both either agreeing with her or leaving her harsh criticism.

“First of all people act like he is supposed to save the African American race…. please! People are tearing him down because of his deal with the NFL but still watch football every Monday night, Thursday night and all day Sunday. Both him and his wife have given to numerous charities and organizations, AND have done a lot for their people. People need to stop reaching,” wrote one.

“This NFL situation has nothing to do with Flint. It’s a wonderful thing to be financially able to help others who are in need — no one is taking that away from him. But there’s nothing wrong with people questioning Jay and this deal. He’s not above criticism — no one is,” added another.

What do you think about Ms. Tina’s reaction to Hov’s NFL deal???