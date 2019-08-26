Black Girl Magic: Normani On The Making Of “Motivation,” Kelly Rowland, & Her Upcoming VMA’s Performance [Video]

Normani Drops Details About Her Upcoming VMA’s “Motivation” Performance

Normani stopped by MTV News this weekend to give us some details about her upcoming performance at the 2019 Video Music Awards.

While she was in the building, the rising pop star also talked about everything “Motivation,” that amazing basketball scene from her music video, and how she managed to get all of her choreography down in the middle of touring with Ariana Grande.

Peer the interview down below and catch her first live performance of “Motivation” tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards.