BlackInkCrew Rumor Control: Is Ambushed & Injured Alex Suing Teddy & Ceaser For $1 Million Dollars?

Report Says ‘Black Ink’ Star Alex Is Suing, But Is It True?

TMZ is reporting that the ‘Black Ink Crew’ brawl that left Donna’s boyfriend Alex permanently injured is the cause for a million-dollar lawsuit. In their brief exclusive, TMZ claims they have obtained the legal documents from Alex, demanding the 7 figure settlement.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ … Robinson is suing “Black Ink Crew” star Ceasar Emanuel and Emanuel’s costar/cousin, Teddy Ruks, for battery.

The brawl in question actually aired on the show in October of 2018. Here you can see the cousins jump Alex. Alex claims the incident has caused him permanent injuries but is he really suing for $1,000,000?

Alex says that the report is a lie. Under a post about it, the star simply wrote: “This story is fake news sorry”. See it HERE.

Interesting. Who created those legal documents TMZ says they obtained? The internets may never know!