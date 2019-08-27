It’s A Wrap: Former ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Lilly Ghalichi’s Husband Files For Divorce

Lilly Ghalichi’s Husband Dara Mir Files For Divorce

Things are over between a former “Shahs Of Sunset” star and her husband. Lilly Ghalichi’s spouse Dara Mir filed court docs this week seeking a divorce from his reality TV wife. The news comes from TMZ who reports that the entrepreneur wants out after just two years of marriage.

The Lilly Lashes creator and Mir tied the knot on May 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. They welcomed a daughter in October 2018.

The two had an extravagant Persian fairytale wedding that Lilly documented on her YouTube channel.



Prior to their split Lilly denied that there was trouble in paradise between them after fans noticed that she scrubbed him clean from her social media.

“The rumors being said are exactly that — rumors … Dara and I care for each other very much,” she told Page Six. He personally is not a public person, and is uncomfortable with my social media.”

Prior to her split from Dara, Lilly called off her engagement from entrepreneur Dhar Mann.

So far she’s yet to release a statement on her divorce.