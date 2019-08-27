Shiny Fabrics & Body Glitter: Funniest Tweets From The 2019 VMAs

Hilarious Tweets From 2019 VMAs

This year’s somewhat star-studded VMAs centered around four very important things: Missy, Normani, Lizzo and Lil Nas X’s performances that lived up to the hype while keeping us entertained enough to not turn from MTV’s most enjoyable award show in YEARS.

My generation immediately after Missy’s performance and acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/AH2PPajw1X — Vina Snow (@vinabean) August 27, 2019

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2019 VMAs on the flip.