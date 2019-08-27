Shiny Fabrics & Body Glitter: Funniest Tweets From The 2019 VMAs
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Hilarious Tweets From 2019 VMAs
This year’s somewhat star-studded VMAs centered around four very important things: Missy, Normani, Lizzo and Lil Nas X’s performances that lived up to the hype while keeping us entertained enough to not turn from MTV’s most enjoyable award show in YEARS.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2019 VMAs on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.