We Stan: Normani Dazzles VMAs With Stage-Sizzling “Motivation” Performance
- By Bossip Staff
Normani Dazzles Twitter With "Motivation" Performance
If you put Beyoncé and Dominique Dawes in a golden blender, you get gravity-defying Pop Queen Normani who blessed us lowly peasants with a stage-sizzling performance at this year’s star-studded VMAs show in New Jersey.
Bursting with next-level energy and impossible choreo, the once unappreciated Fifth Harmony starlet proved that she’s NEXT with superstar levels of TALENT that shattered the whole entire internet.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Normani’s dazzling VMAs performance on the flip.
