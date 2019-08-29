BAG SECURED: Travis Scott’s Cereal Collaboration With Reese’s Puffs Finally Hits Retailers
BAG SECURED: Travis Scott Launches Reeses Puff Cereal Collaboration
Earlier this week, Travis Scott debuted his Netflix original documentary, “Look My Mom I Can Fly.”
Not even 24 hours later, the Houston-bred rapper has debuted his next collaboration.
Travis Scott‘s latest project is pretty different from what we’re used to seeing from him and from rappers in general, as its a partnership with cereal maker General Mills for an exclusive edition of their popular Reese’s Puff cereal. Hate ’em or love ’em, we already know the Kardashian/Jenner clan doesn’t play when it comes to their bag, so it’s safe to assume that Travis received a pretty penny for this project.
The limited edition cereal is hitting shelves at Walmart, Publix, Target, and more retailers this week in a limited run that features the rapper on the front of the classic box.
Take a look at the limited edition packaging for yourself down below:
