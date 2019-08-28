LaFlame Family Affair: Travis Scott Brings Kylie Jenner And Stormi To Premiere Of “Look Mom I Can Fly”

Kylie Jenner And Stormi Join Travis Scott At His Netflix Premiere

Travis Scott’s new Netflix documentary/concert special had it’s LA premiere Tuesday night in Santa Monica at the Barker Hangar and LaFlame brought along his famous baby mama Kylie Jenner and their precious swirly seed Stormi Webster — who completely stole the show!

Baby’s night out! “Look Mom I Can Fly” is out on Netflix as of midnight — have you watched it yet? We had the chance to see Travis tour last year and we’d have to say his live show is one of the BEST in the business. If you haven’t caught him live yet, what are you waiting for?

