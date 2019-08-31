Take A Look Into The The Interactive & Immersive Artistry Of ’29Rooms: Expand Your Reality’ [Photos]
“29Rooms:”Expand Your Reality” Activation
Atlanta is currently home to a one of a kind interactive and immersive experience. BOSSIP recently attended the Atlanta opening of Refinery29’s annual immersive festival “29Rooms: Expand Your Reality.”
The traveling activation is in the ATL from August 29 – September 8 and its an exclusive invitation into a realm of abundant thinking and endless possibilities. We perused around the event and enjoyed collaborations like Unbothered’s A LONG LINE OF QUEENDOM where all things that make black women royalty were celebrated. From hoop earrings to bonnets, the display also pays homage to black women’s unique and often overcriticized space in society and reminds us to keep carrying our crowns.
#BlackGirlMagic isn’t some fleeting trend — it’s a testament to how naturally Black women have been able to create and shift culture for decades✨. If you have tickets to #29Rooms #LA, make sure you don’t miss this empowering installation. If if ya don’t have ticket, grab them at the link in bio. #R29Regram: @r29unbothered & @dbcadet
We also enjoyed THE ART PARK where local artist NNEKKAA (@nnekkaa_ ) transformed Refinery 29’s geometric playground into a canvas for creativity…
and THE TEENAGE BEDROOM In Collaboration with Uzumaki Cepeda (@Uzumaki.Gallery) where we had nostalgia via Spice Girls posters, fuzzy walls, and a hamburger phone. We also relived our childhood by playing Mario Kart on a working Nintendo.
Another standout for sure was THE TRAVELING BILLBOARD ATLANTA In Collaboration with Sarah Emerson (@sarahemersonart). At each stop along the 2019 29Rooms Expand Your Reality Tour, guests are welcomed by a massive billboard treated with a mural by a locally-based artist who captures the iconic silhouette of the urban landscape. Sarah Emerson’s piece is a bold depiction of Atlanta called “O Smithereens” (our favorite term)—so of course, we were impressed.
29Rooms: Expand Your Reality is in Atlanta now until Sunday, September 8.
