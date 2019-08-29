Sno Man Swirling: Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Officially Confirm Their Long-Rumored Relationship

Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Are Officially A Couple

Well it’s about damn time!

After almost 8 months of speculation about their relationship, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have officially confirmed their relationship, according to reports from PEOPLE.

Last week, the rapper was joined by The Real host for a date night at the inaugural SnoBall Gala to raise funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz. “The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night,” a rep for Jeezy told the publication.

Jeannie supported her man from the audience as he received his second Phoenix Award for his contributions to Atlanta’s youth, along with celebrating the release of his latest album, TM 104: Legend of the Snowman.

These two sparked romance rumors all the way back in January, when Malika Haqq shared a photo of them together alongside herself and boyfriend at the time O.T. Genasis, along with Lori Harvey and singer Trey Songz.

Mai ended up addressing the photo on an episode of The Real, but at the beginning of the year, the two were “just having a good time together.”

It’s good seeing Jeannie happy after her very public split from her husband of 10 years, Freddy Harteis. Go on, girl!