F**k 12: DeKalb, Illinois Cops Choke Out And Taser Black Man For Marijuana Possession [Video]

DeKalb, Illinois Police Choke And Taser Black Man In Viral Video

Police officers in DeKalb, Illinois were caught on camera using the same chokehold the ultimately killed Eric Garner on another Black man who was accused of marijuana possession.

According to ABC7Chicago Elonte McDowell was pulled over after police received a tip that he had marijuana and during his arrest police alleged he resisted and attempted to flee. Subsequently, McDowell’s girlfriend recorded officers choking him to near unconsciousness and using a taser on him, the video immediately went viral.

“If your fellow officer or fellow mate is doing something incorrect you need to be like, Hey! You guys just tased him or you’re choking him. Stop that,” McDowell said.

In a statement, the DeKalb Police Department said a “felony amount of cannabis was found,” and “McDowell attempted to flee…Officers attempted to restrain McDowell, who continued to resist.” The statement continued, “The DeKalb Police Department is reviewing all available video footage and statements regarding the use of force in this incident.”

