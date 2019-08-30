Assets & Tiddays: Megan Thee Stallion Links With Jay Z, Upgrades Boat To A Yacht?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Megan Thee Stallion Links With Jay Z, Shatters Twitter

Everyone’s buzzing over our fave hot girl Megan Thee Stallion meeting (and taking pics with) Jay Z at a star-studded PUMA event in NY where they turned heads and immediately sent the BeyHive into a frenzy.

Now, we don’t know if any deals, partnerships or collabs were discussed (OR if Meg even met Beyoncé) but it was YET ANOTHER power move for the rising superstar who continues to have the hottest summer EVER.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Hot Girl Meg linking with Jay Z on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.