Assets & Tiddays: Megan Thee Stallion Links With Jay Z, Upgrades Boat To A Yacht?

Megan Thee Stallion Links With Jay Z, Upgrades Boat To A Yacht?
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion Links With Jay Z, Shatters Twitter
Everyone’s buzzing over our fave hot girl Megan Thee Stallion meeting (and taking pics with) Jay Z at a star-studded PUMA event in NY where they turned heads and immediately sent the BeyHive into a frenzy.
Now, we don’t know if any deals, partnerships or collabs were discussed (OR if Meg even met Beyoncé) but it was YET ANOTHER power move for the rising superstar who continues to have the hottest summer EVER.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Hot Girl Meg linking with Jay Z on the flip.
