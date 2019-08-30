Rest In Peace: Prince’s Half-Brother And Heir Alfred Jackson Passes Away At Age 66

Prince’s Half-Brother Alfred Jackson Passes Away At Age 66

It’s a sad day for the Rogers-Nelson and Jackson families as Prince’s half-brother Alfred Jackson was found dead by his brother Bruce inside his Kansas City, Missouri home yesterday according to TMZ.

Local law enforcement is not investigating foul play as it appears that Alfred died in his sleep.

Jackson was one of the first family members to speak out following Prince’s death as he and the icon have the same mother. Alfred readily admitted that he hadn’t spoke to Prince in years but he was a fan as much as he was family.

He said at the time, “I miss my brother because my brother was everything in the world to me … He’s a legend, he really is.”

Alfred was one of the six siblings who inherited Prince’s estate following his death and according to people close to the family, he was able to purchase the home that he died in with that inheritance.

Rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.