BET Premieres Hilarious New Comedy “BIGGER” At BronzeLens Film Fest, Hops Onto Crowded Streaming Wave

BET Premieres “Bigger” At BronzeLens Film Fest

We had the pleasure of attending the premiere screening of BET’s hilarious new Will Packer-produced comedy “BIGGER” at Atlanta‘s famed BronzeLens Film Festival where we chatted with brilliant show creator Felischa Marye about the soon-to-be streaming smash.

Naturally, she couldn’t say much about her crazy, sexy, cool and hilarious new show (that’s a sharply-written blend of “Insecure” and “Living Single”) but we DO know it’s slated to launch with the storied network’s shiny new streaming service BET+ this fall.

Packed with laugh-out-loud moments and pearl clutch-worthy plot twists, “BIGGER” pops with refreshingly authentic dialogue and scenarios that, honestly, were a bit shocking coming from the notoriously conservative BET network.

Oh yes, things get very spicy and very Atlanta in the funniest possible way.

Set in the East Atlanta neighborhood of Little Five Points, the 30-minute, 10-episode series follows a single Black store owner (Tanisha Long) dealing with the threat of marriage to a boring-in-bed boo and sudden death of a college acquaintance. The tragedy pushes her ambitious group of friends (Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony, and Tristen Winger) to take a deeper look at their lives, asking themselves—”is there something bigger and better in life?”

Trust us, you’ll really enjoy it and might just subscribe to watch the other exclusive content coming to BET+.