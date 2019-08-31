Stevie J Awarded Primary Custody Of Bonnie Bella, No Longer Has To Pay Joseline Child Support (Exclusive)

Stevie J & Joseline Reach Temporary Deal In Legal Tug Of War Over Toddler

They were recently pictured playing happy families amid a legal back and forth over custody and support of their only child but despite the show of togetherness, Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez’s court battle is continuing over toddler daughter Bonnie Bella.

Late last week, a judge OK’d a temporary order awarding Stevie primary physical custody of Bonnie – who will be three in December – with Joseline having visitation, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Stevie will also no longer have to pony up $1,000 a month in child support to his daughter’s mother, and each parent will instead have to bear the costs of support when Bonnie is in their care, their new support deal days.

Both parents also have to take a parenting class before they’re due back in court in the Fall.

We exclusively revealed that Stevie sued Joseline for custody of the tot, arguing that she’d cut him out of her life and was shacked up in Miami with another guy. He argued that he was more mentally and financially capable of caring for little Bonnie, and asked the judge to force Joseline to pay him child support.

But the Puerto Rican Princess denied keeping Bonnie away from Stevie and said she was doing the best she could to raise the little girl.

We’ve reached out to their lawyers for comment.