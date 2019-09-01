Zazie Beetz Raises Some Eyebrows After Saying “Americans Shower Too Much” And Revealing Her Alternative Routine

Zazie Beetz Speaks On Her “Cat Wash Routine” In Lieu Of Showers

If you’ve ever been caught in the middle of a huge crowd at a concert or any other event, you’ve probably never thought to yourself, “these people 3 inches away from me definitely shower too much.”

Despite that, Atlanta and Joker star Zazie Beetz thinks that Americans shower too much–which is a routine she admittedly doesn’t subscribe to. In a recent interview with Into The Gloss, the actress gives some insight into why she isn’t a fan of hopping into the shower everyday like the rest of us.

“I actually think Americans shower too much. I like a cat wash—I do my face, my armpits, and my… intimates. I’ll use cocoa butter to moisturize. Nostalgic and functional—and it smells wonderful. Sometimes I use Sabon’s body scrub, but most of the time I just make my own with brown sugar and an oil, or brown sugar and honey. That’s quick and easy. I don’t use any perfumes… they’re so expensive. For years, I have been saying that I want a scent, because I love when you smell somebody and think, ‘Ah, you smell like you.’ But I kind of do have a scent—it’s just from the products I use, and not from perfume.”

The German-born entertainer also says that she recently decided to transition into a skincare routine using only natural products. Beetz says that the recent environmental crisis inspired her to switch to a beauty regimen that was more sustainable–but she’ll always keep a container of Palmer’s cocoa butter on deck.

Zazie also spoke on her daily workout regimen and how it changes depending on what role she’s playing at the time:

“When I was Domino in Deadpool, I was on this really intense workout regimen. In the morning I would do two hours of fight training, which was essentially mixed martial arts plus stunt work. Then, in the afternoon, I would do two hours of weightlifting. That was five days a week, four hours a day, for months. I didn’t have much of a workout routine before, and such an abrupt shift was traumatic for my body.”

She didn’t say whether or not her showering increased when she was working out for four hours a day, but we can only hope there was more than a “cat wash” happening after those intense sessions. Either way, a lot of the actress’ fans didn’t seem to love the news that she’s not getting clean very often and the idea that Americans “shower too much” isn’t exactly taking off.

Here are some reactions to the news that Zazie isn’t a huge fan of showers:

