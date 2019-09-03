Congratulations! Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Dani Weds Her Longtime Love Terrence
One of the “Black Ink Crew Chicago” cast members is a married woman. Dani J, the former shop receptionist/cousin to Charmaine, tied the knot this weekend with her longtime love Terrence.
The two wed at Ruffled Feathers Golf Club amongst family, friends, and castmates including Charmaine and Neek Bey…
Don, Ryan and Phor…
as well as Kat Tatt.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Congratulations once again to Mr. & Mrs. Tounsel!! May your union be blessed! @_danijay_ @ttounislime . . Design, Decor, Florals – @onelookevents Event furniture rental – @platinumaffairsrentals DJ – @deejaycommando #talkoftheTounsels #blackincrew #blackinkcrewChicago #blushcrush #Chicagoflorist #Chicagoeventdesigner #Chicagoweddings #weddingdesign #wedding #weddinginspiration #weddingplanner #weddingdecor #weddingday #weddingideas #weddings #weddingplanning #bride #weddinginspo #weddingdetails #eventdesign #eventplanner #bridetobe #love #weddingflowers #weddingstyle #weddingseason #dreamwedding #matrimonio #flowers #ido
See more from Dani and Terrence’s wedding on the flip.
When high school sweethearts make it official, official!!!💕💕Congratulations to my pals @_danijay_ & @ttounislime, Mr. & Mrs. Tounsel 😍 we’re all so proud and inspired!!! Thank you both for being damn good examples of unwavering love!!! #blacklove #lovebirds #talkofthetounsels 🥰💕❤️✨
