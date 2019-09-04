Seen On The Scene: Ludacris Turns The City Of Atlanta All The Way Up With A Slew Of Luda Day Festivities

Ludacris Turns The City Of Atlanta All The Way Up With A Slew Of Luda Day Festivities

Each year, Ludacris throws a series of events for Labor Day weekend, also known as Luda Day Weekend. He jump started the festivities with a celebrity bowling night at Bowlmor lanes, with guests including Meagan Good, Teyana Taylor & more. He followed up with multiple club parties including Saturday at Gold Room, Sunday and Monday with day & night parties at Compound. Check out event photos on the flip!