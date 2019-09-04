A Lil Positivity: 50 Cent Blesses Students In Camden, New Jersey For The New School Year

50 Cent Blesses Camden Students For The New Year

At this point, we all need a break from headlines and stories that involve 50 cent and people owing him money.

When the rapper isn’t busy being a loan shark, he actually does a lot of good in the community. For example: changing the Power theme song–wait, no, not that….just kidding. But seriously, he does a lot of good work blessing the youth and keeping them focused by changing their present to help them in prepping for their future.

According to reports from ABC 6 Action News, the mogul showed up and surprised the students of Coopers Poynt Family School in Camden, New Jersey. 50 treated the kids to new school supplies and also handed out a ton of free backpacks. While he was blessing the students, he was spotted enjoying himself and hanging out with the kids before handing out a few beatings in basketball and dipping off into the sunset.

After all of those stories that show 50 engaging in some questionable online beef, it’s good to see him showing his softer side for the holiday weekend before returning to his post as a loan shark.