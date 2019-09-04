Rapper Rocko In Danger Of Being Named The Father In Paternity Suit After Blowing Off Case (Exclusive)

U.O.E.N.O. Rapper Hasn’t Responded To Paternity Case From Georgia Chef

Rapper Rocko is in major hot water for blowing off a paternity dispute over an alleged secret daughter.

Rocko – whose real name is Rodney Hill – is close to being found guilty by default in a paternity suit accusing him of squiring a secret daughter and then abandoning her, BOSSIP has learned.

Georgia’s special assistant attorney general sued the “U.O.E.N.O” rapper back in January, naming him as being legally responsible for providing support for the little girl, who BOSSIP is not naming. The attorney general’s office got involved after the girl’s mother, Tinashei Phillips, put her on the Medicaid rolls, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

However, the “Thugs Need Love Too” rapper never responded, and in July, the family court judge on the case ruled that he had to submit to a DNA test to see if he was indeed the dad.

Court records show he didn’t show up for the testing either, and the court is taking his failure to appear as him waiving the right to be tested and consenting to be named as the father, his court papers show.

Rocko – who is also the ex-parter of singer Monica – is due back in court next month, where the judge is set to decide a child support figure and force Rocko to start paying it.