BOSSIP Exclusive: VH1 Is Bringing “Cartel Crew” Back For Season 2… New Episodes Premiere October 7!

VH1 Launches Second Season Of “Cartel Crew,” Reality Series About The Kids Of Drug Kingpins/h2>

The legacy of La Madrina lives on through her son Michael Blanco and his costars on VH1’s “Cartel Crew.” BOSSIP can exclusively confirm the show is returning for Season 2 next month on October 7th. Check out the new trailer below:

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Season 2 premieres October 7th at 9PM on VH1. Set in Miami, Fla., “Cartel Crew” takes a deep look into the lives of eight descendants of the Cartel life as they navigate adulthood and the effects the legacy has had on their upbringing. Now disconnected from their past, they want to make a name for themselves outside of the drug world, but find that escaping the shadows of their ancestors will come with a price. Money, friendships and love are on the line in this redemption story about life after narcos.

The cast includes Michael Blanco (youngest son of Griselda Blanco, the “Cocaine Godmother”), Marie Ramirez De Arellano, Tatu Baby, Stephanie Acevedo, Nicole Zavala, Carlos “Loz” Oliveros and Dayana Castellanos.