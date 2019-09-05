BasketballWives: Evelyn Got Caught In A Lie And Got DESTROYED On Twitter For It

Evelyn Caught In A Lie

Basketball Wives has been all about the fights and drama surrounding Jackie Christie wanting to throw hands for the past two weeks. What people are forgetting to acknowledge is that the person pulling the strings on the whole operation is none other than Evelyn. Last week she sprung a lie detector test on Jackie to prove she wasn’t saying anything negative behind anyone’s back but the REAL lie here is that it was Evelyn talking about not being friends the whole time.

As it was revealed this week, OG let Jackie know that it was Evelyn that called her crazy from the beginning. She also said that Evelyn wouldn’t confirm if she and Jackie were even friends. Damn.

To make it worse, this week had footage of Evelyn being sneaky. Yikes. Thankfully for her, Jackie confronted her peacefully about it all and things were handled with civility.

Jackie really just put it ALL on the table 😳 Do you blame her for questioning her relationship with Evelyn after the lie detector test? #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/gynPu6Rfw4 — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) September 5, 2019

As you can see there, Jackie approached Evelyn and aired out her grievances without tossing any tables or putting anyone in a Stone Cold Stunner, much to Evelyn’s relief.

That didn’t stop Twitter from roasting Evelyn’s a$$ for her lies. Take a look