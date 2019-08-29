#BasketballWives: Jackie Christie Is Still Trying To Beat Up THIS Person Who Got CLOWNED For Running Away

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

Jackie christie

Source: VH1 / VH1

Jackie Christie Tries To Fight Feby On “Basketball Wives”

Basketball Wives sent the internet ablaze when Jackie went on full-fledged fisticuffs fueled flip out on Malaysia over the”dirty kids” comment rumor-spreading but she has since turned her angst towards someone else.

That someone this time is Feby. Jackie pulled up on her outside of Jennifer’s event and sent Feby packing. She was ready to join a track and field team and hop out of there.

So you KNOW Twitter had all the jokes. Take a look…

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.