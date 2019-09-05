Word, Dunny? Lonzo Ball Says Future Has More Classics Than Nas, Riles Up Timb Boot Twitter

Lonzo Ball Vs. Timb Boot Twitter

Ex-Laker-turned-Pelican Lonzo Ball has Timb Boot Twitter in a TIZZY after basically saying Future has more classic projects than legendary lyricist Nas during his now viral interview on Big Boy’s Fuse Show.

Now, to some this sounded like pure blasphemy while many (MANY) others actually agreed with the 21-year-old baller/rapper who stirred up another spicy millennial vs. old head war across Twitter.

Oldheads when they saw Lonzo said that Future got more classics than Nas pic.twitter.com/SiV06JTwt3 — ig:pushastshirt (@Mkdk46379664) September 4, 2019

Peep the hilarious chaos over Lonzo siding with Future over Nas on the flip.