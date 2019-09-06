Bikini Bottom Beat: Here’s The Spongebob Inspired Palette Behind Some Of Cardi’s Marvelous Makeup Looks

Cardi B Wears HipDot x Spongebob Bikini Bottom Eyeshadow Palette

If you’ve been loving Cardi B’s makeup looks as of late then you should know that she’s been wearing a cost-friendly/Instagram ready eyeshadow palette.

The HipDot x Spongebob Bikini Bottom Eyeshadow Palette ($36.00 at Hipdot.com) has become favorite of Cardi’s makeup artist Erika La Pearl and she’s been using it to beat Bardi’s face to perfection.

Inspired by the Bikini Bottom cartoon character, the palette has 15-shades featuring mattes, shimmer and transitional shades.

HipDot boasts that is palette is Cruelty Free, Vegan, Talc Free, Paraben Free, Pthalate Free and Mineral Oil Free and has unique shade names; Treedome, Bikini Bottom Blue, Best Shade Ever, Wumbo, Penny Pincher, Coral Floral, Angry Tentacles, Imaginaation, Meow Meow…Meow, Jumpin’ Jellyfish, Rock Bottom, Deep Sea Blue, Golden Pineapple, Blue Lagoon, Advanced Darkness.

You TELL us, are you feeling Cardi’s HipDot x Spongebob Bikini Bottom beat?

See more of cut-creased Cardi and the palette on the flip.