Bikini Bottom Beat: Here’s The Spongebob Inspired Palette Behind Some Of Cardi’s Marvelous Makeup Looks
#makeupdetails 😍 @imageskincare Image Skincare was used. I used the Ageless total #facial #cleanser #agelater along with the Vital C hydrating intense #moisturizer. #Color theme was gold and brown. For her eyes, @hipdot HipDot Bikini Bottom Eye #Palette was used. On her #eyebrows, @anastasiabeverlyhills Anastasia Beverly hills dipbrow #pomade in dark brownto fill them in along with clear #brow. Lastly to bring it all together, I stacked @lillylashes Lilly lashes in #Rome use code “Erika” when purchasing Lilly products
Cardi B Wears HipDot x Spongebob Bikini Bottom Eyeshadow Palette
If you’ve been loving Cardi B’s makeup looks as of late then you should know that she’s been wearing a cost-friendly/Instagram ready eyeshadow palette.
The HipDot x Spongebob Bikini Bottom Eyeshadow Palette ($36.00 at Hipdot.com) has become favorite of Cardi’s makeup artist Erika La Pearl and she’s been using it to beat Bardi’s face to perfection.
Inspired by the Bikini Bottom cartoon character, the palette has 15-shades featuring mattes, shimmer and transitional shades.
HipDot boasts that is palette is Cruelty Free, Vegan, Talc Free, Paraben Free, Pthalate Free and Mineral Oil Free and has unique shade names; Treedome, Bikini Bottom Blue, Best Shade Ever, Wumbo, Penny Pincher, Coral Floral, Angry Tentacles, Imaginaation, Meow Meow…Meow, Jumpin’ Jellyfish, Rock Bottom, Deep Sea Blue, Golden Pineapple, Blue Lagoon, Advanced Darkness.
You TELL us, are you feeling Cardi’s HipDot x Spongebob Bikini Bottom beat?
For this #makeup look, I decided to go with one of my favorites, @olehenriksen Ole Henriksen. Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright Eye #cream was used along with Balancing Force Oil Control Toner and Ole Henriksen’s C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème. Color theme was gold, brown and purple. For her eyes, @hipdot HipDot Bikini Bottom Eye #Palette was used. On her #eyebrows, @anastasiabeverlyhills #Anastasia Beverly hills #dipbrow pomade in ash brown to fill them in along with clear #brow. Lastly to bring it all together, I stack Dolly and Daisy #lashes by @celestelosangeles
See more of cut-creased Cardi and the palette on the flip.
Erika La Pearl recently gave Cardi a classic look with the palette.
For #Cardi #makeup to stay on point @sdara.skincare Sdara Skincare Vitamin C #Serum was first used. For her #eyes, @hipdot HipDot Bikini Bottom Eye #Palette was used. On her eyebrows, anastasiabeverlyhills Anastasia Beverly hills #dipbrow pomade to fill them in along with clear #brow. Lastly to complete the look and bring it all together, I used @1luxrose_hairbeauty Luxrose Boss Lady #Lashes.
HipDot did a TikTok to show off its pigmented product.
