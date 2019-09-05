Bye Bye Barb: Here’s How Twitter MELTED DOWN Over Nicki MInaj’s “Retirement” Announcement
- By Bossip Staff
Nicki’s Retirement Destroys Twitter
Nicki Minaj announced her retirement. You read that right. She apparently wants to focus on her family.
Uh. Okay. This has caused Twitter and the Barbz to lose their minds. On one hand, you have Nicki’s fans freaking out over the potential end of their idol’s career. Then you have the people who never quite loved her ready to crack all the jokes. All in all it’s a recipe for chaos, comedy and tears. You hate…uh…love…to see it.
So peep all the wildest reactions. Do you think she’s legit? Do you think she’s really about that family life? What about Mr. Petty? You let us know and hit the flip for the craziness.
