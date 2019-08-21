“The Real World On Facebook Watch” Exclusive: Dondre Hits A Gay Bar … And Makes A Connection [VIDEO]

Dondre Explores Atlanta’s Gay Nightlife

“The Real World” On Facebook Watch is back with a new episode Thursday and we’ve got an exclusive clip! In this week’s episode, when the roommates go out for a night on the town, Dondre decides to splits from the pack and take himself to a gay bar. In the below clip, Dondre explores more of what Atlanta has to offer, and in the process meets Monte. Watch the clip below:

The next episode of “The Real World On Facebook Watch” airs Thursday August 22 at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT.

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Season 1, Episode 11: Vanished Into The Night

Clint’s new single life spirals out of control as he tries to get over Tovah. Dondre goes out on his first date in Atlanta in search of Mr. Right.

Have you been watching “The Real World” On Facebook Watch? What do you think of it?