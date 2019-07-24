City Girl Wendy Williams Denies Kevin Hunter Reconciliation, Producing Her Own Lifetime Biopic
Wendy Williams Speaks On Divorce, Producing Her Own Lifetime Biopic
Wendy Williams might be a hot girl summer sovereign—but she’s still got feelings. The talk show host, 55, opened up about her life post pending divorce from Kevin Hunter.
Wendy was a guest on “The Karen Hunter Show,” on Tuesday and she was candid about still struggling with the split. When she was asked if she would reconcile with her husband who reportedly welcomed a child with alleged mistress Sharina Hudson, Wendy quickly replied;
“No, don’t ask! No!”
“Girl, no. Don’t ask,” said Wendy. “I know what you’re saying, but my family is good, and we’ll always be family.”
Wendy then broke down into tears after she was asked if she would be changing her last name.
“No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name and you can’t take away 20 [years] … Don’t make me cry,” Williams said breaking down into tears. She then responded, “Next!”
The full interview with Williams will air Thursday at 5:00pm ET on Urban View.
Watch a clip below.
That’s not all Wendy has going on, however, she’s also producing her very own Lifetime biopic.
Hit the flip for more details.
Wendy’s producing her own biopic on Lifetime network alongside Will Packer. The finished product will air in 2020.
“The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” according to a press release.
Leigh Davenport of “Boomerang” will pen the script and the biopic will come with a documentary based on Williams’ life, produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films.
Will YOU be watching???
Wendy was also spotted wearing her Hot Girl Summer uniform; pum-pum shorts, fishnets and sneakers.
More Wendy on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.