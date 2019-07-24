City Girl Wendy Williams Denies Kevin Hunter Reconciliation, Producing Her Own Lifetime Biopic

Wendy Williams Speaks On Divorce, Producing Her Own Lifetime Biopic

Wendy Williams might be a hot girl summer sovereign—but she’s still got feelings. The talk show host, 55, opened up about her life post pending divorce from Kevin Hunter.

Wendy was a guest on “The Karen Hunter Show,” on Tuesday and she was candid about still struggling with the split. When she was asked if she would reconcile with her husband who reportedly welcomed a child with alleged mistress Sharina Hudson, Wendy quickly replied;

“No, don’t ask! No!” “Girl, no. Don’t ask,” said Wendy. “I know what you’re saying, but my family is good, and we’ll always be family.”

Wendy then broke down into tears after she was asked if she would be changing her last name.

“No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name and you can’t take away 20 [years] … Don’t make me cry,” Williams said breaking down into tears. She then responded, “Next!”

The full interview with Williams will air Thursday at 5:00pm ET on Urban View.

Watch a clip below.

That’s not all Wendy has going on, however, she’s also producing her very own Lifetime biopic.

