ANOTHER ONE: New Jersey Man Poses As Soldier To Scam 30 Women Out Of $2.1 Million

Rubbin Sarpong Scams Women Out Of Millions

Another day, another scam. A New Jersey man is behind bars after authorities say he scammed 30 women out over $2.1 million by posing as a “sweet message sending” soldier online.

Rubbin Sarpong, a 35-year-old Ghanaian citizen with US residency, was recently arrested for swindling women on sites like Plenty of Fish, Match.com by posing as a U.S. soldier serving in Syria. Things got so bad apparently that authorities allege that one woman committed suicide after transferring nearly $94,000 to Sarpong and his crew.

The New York Daily News reports that Sarpong and a number of his coconspirators stationed in Ghana created fake profiles and told women they were military personnel stationed in Syria and who received, recovered or been awarded gold bars. Unfortunately, the well-decorated soldier couldn’t get his bars back to the U.S. so he needed their help.

The fraudulent scheme worked on 30 women who sent personal checks to Sarpogn (and his accomplices) and wired money to his bank accounts.

Sarpong is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. None of his co-conspirators have been charged and he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Mind you we’ve previously reported on the Tinder Swindler who also got MILLIONS from women and a Georgia man who scammed $80,000 from a woman in a single week.



STOP GIVING MEN MONEY ON DATING SITES, LADIES—especially ones who look clearly as broke as this man does.