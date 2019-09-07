Lookin’ Eyes Emoji: Kehlani Intimates That Her Relationship With YG Has Been “5 Years In The Making”
Kehlani Says YG Relationship Has Been A Long Time Coming
Kehlani and YG broke the internet the other day when they hit the streets as an official couple. Many people, including us, wondered how the hell this happened, but thanks to a tweet-and-delete it appears that we have a bit more understanding of how their love came to be.
Kehlani responded to the above tweet before she realized that the Twitter detectives would start doing the math like the ever-popular Zach Galifianakis GIF.
5 years in the making? Fiver years ago we were under the impression that Kehlani liked the ladies much more than the lads despite her relationship with Kyrie Iriving and PartyNextDoor.
Listen, at the end of the day, who Kehlani chooses to love is her business, but her romantic timeline certainly begs more than a few questions.
Congrats to the happy couple. We’ll definitely be watching.
