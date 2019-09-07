Lookin’ Eyes Emoji: Kehlani Intimates That Her Relationship With YG Has Been “5 Years In The Making”

Kehlani Says YG Relationship Has Been A Long Time Coming

Kehlani and YG broke the internet the other day when they hit the streets as an official couple. Many people, including us, wondered how the hell this happened, but thanks to a tweet-and-delete it appears that we have a bit more understanding of how their love came to be.

Sis, @Kehlani and @YG cute CUTE!!! I just want to know who shot they shot first and said what 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/9EufCBh1er — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) September 6, 2019

Kehlani responded to the above tweet before she realized that the Twitter detectives would start doing the math like the ever-popular Zach Galifianakis GIF.

5 years in the making? Fiver years ago we were under the impression that Kehlani liked the ladies much more than the lads despite her relationship with Kyrie Iriving and PartyNextDoor.

I saw Kehlani 5 years in the making tweet. But Check this out…. We all just gotta do one thing ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/a1gSOBvXgo — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) September 6, 2019

Listen, at the end of the day, who Kehlani chooses to love is her business, but her romantic timeline certainly begs more than a few questions.

dear fans and friends; people gon talk. dont use your valuable wonderful energy going up against it. cuz i damn sure ain’t 😂 love you all! happy friday! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 6, 2019

Congrats to the happy couple. We’ll definitely be watching.