You Hate To See It: Lil Mama Shot Her Shot With Meek Mill, Got Curved And Got Ragtagged Across Twitter

Lil Mama Shoots Shot With Meek Mill

It all started with a simple congratulations. Meek Mill was trying to send out a post about YG and Kehlani’s burgeoning love life and relationship.

He sent out this caption: “Hot girl summer over, y’all what y’all gone do? #boolin: me: follows YG”

This prompted Lil Mama to comment “Why you ain’t just post us?” While she was probably just having a little fun, Meek ain’t have to hit her with an; “oh ya shooting ya shot “shot” huh?” (First of all, he’s doing the meme wrong smh).

This all prompted Twitter to have AWLLLLL the jokes because it damn sure looks like a curve.

Meek, you couldn’t just let the light-hearted joke live? Damn, man. This brought out all the jokes.

Meek dont want yo ass Lil Mama 😂 pic.twitter.com/5LGD2c7J3L — Ares M (@air_ezz) September 8, 2019

Hit the flip for the rest…