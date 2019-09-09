You Hate To See It: Lil Mama Shot Her Shot With Meek Mill, Got Curved And Got Ragtagged Across Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Mama Shoots Shot With Meek Mill
It all started with a simple congratulations. Meek Mill was trying to send out a post about YG and Kehlani’s burgeoning love life and relationship.
He sent out this caption: “Hot girl summer over, y’all what y’all gone do? #boolin: me: follows YG”
This prompted Lil Mama to comment “Why you ain’t just post us?” While she was probably just having a little fun, Meek ain’t have to hit her with an; “oh ya shooting ya shot “shot” huh?” (First of all, he’s doing the meme wrong smh).
This all prompted Twitter to have AWLLLLL the jokes because it damn sure looks like a curve.
Meek, you couldn’t just let the light-hearted joke live? Damn, man. This brought out all the jokes.
