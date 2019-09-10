Keeping Up With Bae: A Look At Jordyn Woods’ Most Thickalicious Moments Of The Summer

- By Bossip Staff
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Jordyn Woods’ Hot Girl Summer

Jordyn Woods has spent most of 2019 living her best life. After a fiasco with the Kardashians that threatened her career and livelihood, she has bounced back and given us hot girl summer thickness. She’s been showing off her thickalicious goodness and enjoying every red carpet she can get her toes on.

On Sunday the Jennerdashians had another season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian where they were still caught up about Jordyn and her unbothered-ness. So we decided to counteract a good bit of that by instead highlighting Jordyn’s donked-out bae-ness she’s had on display all summer.

View this post on Instagram

💛

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Take a look…

View this post on Instagram

one more time Swimsuit @mattecollection 💕

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

good morning from us 🥰 bathing suit @iconswim

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

real hot girl shit💋

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

BTS @alex_hainer @mua.alexander 😋

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Moood be 0 to 100

    A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

    View this post on Instagram

    back in LA🤯 @iconswim

    A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

    View this post on Instagram

    have a blessed day☀️ Suit: @iconswim

    A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

