At The Tender Age of 49…Hulu’s Wu-Tang Series Is Reminding Everyone Just How Beautiful And Moisturized Erika Alexander Still Is

- By Bossip Staff
Give Erika Alexander Her Heart Eye Emojis

Erika Alexander is acting the BOOTS off of her role in Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu. Folks online can’t help but notice just how beautiful the talented actress still is. She’s also glowing like she a decade younger, it’s like her acting and her beauty increased over time!

In Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Alexander plays the role of Linda Diggs. Diggs is the mother to Bobby aka Wu-tang’s RZA as a juvenile. Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) plays in the role of her son. So far, they light up the screen together.

Have YOU been watching?

In light of seeing Erika Alexander back on the small screen, let’s hit the flip to give her all of the heart eyes she deserves.

