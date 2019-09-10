At The Tender Age of 49…Hulu’s Wu-Tang Series Is Reminding Everyone Just How Beautiful And Moisturized Erika Alexander Still Is
Give Erika Alexander Her Heart Eye Emojis
Erika Alexander is acting the BOOTS off of her role in Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu. Folks online can’t help but notice just how beautiful the talented actress still is. She’s also glowing like she a decade younger, it’s like her acting and her beauty increased over time!
In Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Alexander plays the role of Linda Diggs. Diggs is the mother to Bobby aka Wu-tang’s RZA as a juvenile. Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) plays in the role of her son. So far, they light up the screen together.
Have YOU been watching?
In light of seeing Erika Alexander back on the small screen, let’s hit the flip to give her all of the heart eyes she deserves.
I'm in Philly getting ready for my nieces' #LimitlessMusicFestival today! And a #KeepItColorful event tomorrow 7/22! #ProudAunt #ColorTheFuture @colorfarm @seedandspark @blackandsexytv #philadelphia @littlebigsisterband @thelimitlessmusicfestival braids @curlupanddyejanet_
August 22 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, showing how far into 2019 black women must work to earn what white men made in 2018. Good gawd, that's 9 extra months! Even worse, the gap has widened since last year. Fact: Black women disproportionately are heads of households, we make up the largest group of minority women-owned businesses #Boss, and we’re a key voting bloc with one of the biggest voter turnouts #Patriots — so when you lift up black women, you lift up entire communities. And black women lift the nation! We are phenomenal, and we deserve equal pay! Btw, @phenomenal tee benefits the Black Futures Lab. Join us now!! Xo e. #blackwomenwillsavetheworld #equalpaywillsavetheuniverse
Creators of color…we are looking for you! Create and fund your own digital series…we'll help you. This is your time! I'm coming to your city. Come see me! I'll be in Atlanta July 11-12, Compton July 16, Philly July 22, Raleigh July 23. Go to colorfarmmedia.com and click on the Keep It Colorful button to register for one of our upcoming events. Link in bio also. #KeepItColorful #ColorTheFuture @colorfarm @seedandspark @blackandsexytv #atlanta #compton #philadelphia #raleigh #staceyabrams #ajabrown #limitlessmusicfestival @littlebigsisterband
