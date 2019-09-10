Knifed Up: Did Sofia Richie Chisel Away Her Nose Into Oblivion? [Before & After]

Sofia Richie Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

What’s going on here? Sofia Richie stepped out for New York Fashion Week this week and fans barely recognized her face. Could Scott Disick’s 21-year-old girlfriend be contouring her nose bridge into oblivion or has she been playing around with her plastic surgeon?

Over the weekend, Richie posted the photo below. Fans joked in the comments “I thought this was Khloe Kardashian”.

Just a few years ago, in 2016, Richie’s nose was more pronounced. Seems like she may have done something to herself late last year. What do YOU think?

Hit the flip for more of Sofia’s mug in recent weeks.