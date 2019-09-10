Knifed Up: Did Sofia Richie Chisel Away Her Nose Into Oblivion? [Before & After]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Alexander Wang & Bvlgari Celebrate A.W. BVLGARI'S 712 Fifth Avenue

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Sofia Richie Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

What’s going on here? Sofia Richie stepped out for New York Fashion Week this week and fans barely recognized her face. Could Scott Disick’s 21-year-old girlfriend be contouring her nose bridge into oblivion or has she been playing around with her plastic surgeon?

Over the weekend, Richie posted the photo below. Fans joked in the comments “I thought this was Khloe Kardashian”.

View this post on Instagram

Last night was cute 🥂

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

 

Just a few years ago, in 2016, Richie’s nose was more pronounced. Seems like she may have done something to herself late last year. What do YOU think?

Hit the flip for more of Sofia’s mug in recent weeks.

 

View this post on Instagram

My angel

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

View this post on Instagram

💁🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

View this post on Instagram

Love you @alexwangny

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

View this post on Instagram

LEGAL AF🥂 @amberasaly

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.