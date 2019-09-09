Feeling These NYFW Getups? Ashanti & Lil Kim Perform At The PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie Runway Show

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press / Splash News
Ashanti And Lil Kim Perform At The PrettyLittleThing X Saweetie Runway Show
The Plaza Hotel was bustling with star power this New York Fashion Week for the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie runway show. The rapper and the brand collaborated on a 59-piece collection that ranges in sizes 2-22 that includes party wear, flashy triangle bralettes, and a pink satin bustier mini dress.
Saweetie was of course on hand for her special collection launch and she sported a fully sheer getup that flaunted her bangin’ baaaawdy.
Her boyfriend Quavo was also on hand to help keep things “Icy.”
Ashanti hit the runway for the fashion and sported a PrettyLittle Yeehaw Agenda thong and a**less chaps.
Lil Kim also performed and looked GORGEOUS in a bronze smoking jacket…
while models like (terrifically thick) Tabria Majors galvanized down the runway.
YOU tell us; are you feeling these pretty little ladies rocking PrettyLittleThing?
More photos on the flip.
Saweetie had a wardrobe change during the show.
A number of celebs were on hand for the show including Remy Ma.
Yandy Smith went for a regal look for the evening.
Kehlani and Karen Civil brought the West Coast to NYFW.
Jessie Woo repped for all her “seesters” at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie show.
Terrence J, B. Simone and Fat Joe were also in attendance.
Terrence J’s ex/model Jasmine Sanders was in attendance as well as Paris Hilton who sat front row.
Are you feeling Saweetie’s PrettyLittleThing collection?
