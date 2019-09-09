Feeling These NYFW Getups? Ashanti & Lil Kim Perform At The PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie Runway Show

Ashanti And Lil Kim Perform At The PrettyLittleThing X Saweetie Runway Show

The Plaza Hotel was bustling with star power this New York Fashion Week for the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie runway show. The rapper and the brand collaborated on a 59-piece collection that ranges in sizes 2-22 that includes party wear, flashy triangle bralettes, and a pink satin bustier mini dress.

Saweetie was of course on hand for her special collection launch and she sported a fully sheer getup that flaunted her bangin’ baaaawdy.

Her boyfriend Quavo was also on hand to help keep things “Icy.”

Ashanti hit the runway for the fashion and sported a PrettyLittle Yeehaw Agenda thong and a**less chaps.

Lil Kim also performed and looked GORGEOUS in a bronze smoking jacket…

while models like (terrifically thick) Tabria Majors galvanized down the runway.

YOU tell us; are you feeling these pretty little ladies rocking PrettyLittleThing?

