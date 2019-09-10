50 Cent Visits HOT 97 To Discuss Tekashi 69, Nicki Minaj’s Retirement, The ‘Power’ Theme Song + More [Video]

50 Cent Visits HOT 97 To Discuss Tekashi 69, Nicki’s Retirement & More

For the first time in a while, we’ve been blessed with an open conversation with the aggressive lender 50 cent that doesn’t involve him collecting money owed.

50 has be been making his rounds in New Jersey & New York lately from his Tycoon Party to giving back to the kids of Camden. Yesterday, he stopped by Hot 97 to have some fun with Ebro & company and talk a wide variety of things. In the interview, he gives his thoughts on Nicki Minaj’s retirement, Tekashi 69 snitching and what his future might hold, Chris Brown vs Michael Jackson, and even shades Meek Mill and Rick Ross.

This all equals up to some great content you don’t want to miss.