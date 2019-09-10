RZA Breaks Down 10 Kung Fu Films He’s Sampled For Wu-Tang Tracks [Video]

Wu-Tang’s RZA Breaks Down 10 Kung Fu Films He’s Sampled

If you’ve ever wondered where the Wu-Tang Clan got their amazing samples from, today is your lucky day.

Wu-Tang’s producer, rapper, and founder, RZA, is here to take us through scenes from “Master of the Flying Guillotine,” “Executioners from Shaolin,” “The 36th Chamber,” “Enter the Dragon,” “Five Deadly Venoms,” “The Mystery of Chess Boxing,” “Ten Tigers of Kwangtung,” “Shaolin vs. Lama,” “Shaolin and Wutang,” “The Eight Diagram Pole Fighter,” and explains how they influenced and provided samples for some of the group’s most popular tracks.

Check out the video down below to hear it from the man himself: