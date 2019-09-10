Didn’t See This Coming: Chloe x Halle Score The New ‘Breaking Bad’ Flick With Their New Song “Enchanted” [Video]

Chloe x Halle “Enchanted” From ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’

Angelic songbirds Chloe x Halle aren’t exactly the first people who come to mind when we think of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and the blue-tinted business dealings, but alas, here we are.

Beyoncé’s protege’s have been tapped by Netflix to score the upcoming El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie with their song “Enchanted”.

Take a walk down crystal meth memory lane to the tune of their heavenly voices below.

We’re SO here for this Breaking Bad flick we can’t even begin to tell you, but what do you think of Chloe x Halle’s song?

Sidebar: Walter REALLY did Jesse dirty. Sheesh.